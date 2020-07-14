Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in a Swimsuit and Reveals Daughter's Sweet Nickname

Katy Perry and fiancée Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, this summer

Katy Perry is a California girl through and through.

The 35-year-old pregnant singer was photographed going for a dip in the ocean in Malibu with a friend on Sunday, when she showed off her baby bump under a plum-colored, strapless swimsuit.

Perry — who's expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancée Orlando Bloom — appeared to have her blonde locks tied back for the outing as she took in the sun's rays and cool water.

Ahead of her beach trip, the American Idol judge appeared in a virtual chat with Hits Radio, where she joked she was "waddling like a duck," eating "so much flavored ice" and becoming "a full-on mouth breather" in her third trimester.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun," Perry said of her daughter on the way. "I'm really active right now. My doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good. You're good to go, girl. Keep doing your thing.' So I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."

While Perry and Bloom, 43, have some real monikers in mind for their first child together, they haven't settled on a final decision quite yet — because they haven't met her.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," the "Smile" singer said during an interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy last month. "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that.' "

Bloom is already a dad to 9½-year-old son Flynn, but the baby on the way will be the first for Perry — and a new adventure for the Carnival Row actor in a very special way, too.

"He's really excited for a little girl," the mom-to-be said of her fiancé. "They say that little girls are 'Daddy's little girl,' that's how it's gonna be, [so] we'll see!"

Earlier this month, Bloom shared his excitement about becoming a "girl dad," telling Good Morning America that he's looking forward to sharing the "quiet times" at home with a newborn.

"I'm excited," he said. "It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like. For me, you know, those quiet times at home just you and the family and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world."

The actor smiled thinking about the intimate parenting moments he can't wait to share soon with his new baby girl.