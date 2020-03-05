Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom 'Thrilled' About Baby on the Way: Everything's 'Going Well,' Says Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are over the moon about expecting their first child together.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” a source tells PEOPLE, hours after the American Idol judge, 35, announced her pregnancy news at the very end of her music video for her new song “Never Wore White.”

Having teased the news earlier in the day, the video ended with the star caressing her belly in a white dress, and in the final shot, she showed off her bump in a sheer gown.

While Perry kept the baby news under wraps in the months before the big reveal, the couple decided it was finally time to let the world in on their exciting secret.

“They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace,” the source adds. “But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Perry has been in good spirits as she’s stepped out in public on numerous occasions.

“Katy looks great,” another source tells PEOPLE, while sharing a few of the tricks the singer employed to keep her bump hidden. “She has been dressing comfortably in sweats, oversized jackets and hiding her bump behind bags when she is out in public.”

“She has kept busy with meetings, dinner plans and seems to be feeling okay,” the insider continues.

The baby on the way will be the first for Perry, and the second for her fiancé, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

During an Instagram Live after the music video premiere on Thursday, Perry confirmed the couple’s happy news, adding that she’s due sometime this summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, also referring to her upcoming album.

Referring to her pregnancy as “probably the longest secret” she’s “ever had to keep,” Perry shared that both and and Bloom couldn’t be happier.

“We’re excited and happy,” she said.

Honestly this is going to be me all day because I seriously can't stop screaming about how happy I am for @katyperry 💛 pic.twitter.com/X7euoYDkLo — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 5, 2020

After getting engaged last February, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were eager to have children.

“Katy is slowing down her career this year,” a source said, adding that the couple “want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.”

A Bloom source agreed, saying, “They both want kids together and will prioritize this.”