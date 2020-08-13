Pregnant Katy Perry Isn't Afraid of 'Temporary' Childbirth Discomfort: 'The Pain Will Pass'

Katy Perry is in the home stretch of her pregnancy, and is gearing up to welcome her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry knows that the discomfort of childbirth doesn't last forever, but the love for your child does.

The 35-year-old singer is getting ready to welcome her first baby, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and opened up to the Los Angeles Times about why she's not afraid of the physical part of that journey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The pain will pass. It's temporary," she says.

Perry is also gearing up for another new addition: Smile, her forthcoming album that is set to drop on Aug. 28.

The mom-to-be tells the Times she has taken "calculated risks" surrounding its creation, like filming music videos at a Burbank, California-based warehouse with extra sanitary measures in place.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katy Perry Katy Perry/Instagram

Another change has been Perry's approach to the idea of motherhood.

"Five years ago, I would be like, 'Get this [baby] out of me,' " she tells the outlet. "But I traced back the reasons I felt insecure about it from my own upbringing. And then I reprogrammed them. Our brain is really malleable. You can reshape it any time you want."

The "Teenage Dream" singer goes on to reveal that she has started packing her hospital bag, joking that she's "clutching the railing of the stairs harder" these days as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.

Perry also wants to raise her child "differently than the way I was raised," encouraging her to have a "choice and freedom of thought" in terms of what she pursues creatively.

Image zoom Katy Perry shot at Lotusland in Montecito, California

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Jokes That She’s a "Poopedstar" While Baby Supply Shopping amid Final Pregnancy Stretch

Perry chatted with PEOPLE for a recent cover story, where she discussed her excitement about her new album and admitted she "was really terrified of the idea" of motherhood "two or three years ago."

"It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" said the American Idol judge.

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat that helps participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — during a deep depression over the last several years, Perry said she felt a shift.