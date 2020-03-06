Katy Perry Reveals Why She Was 'Nervous' to Announce Pregnancy - and Shares Sweet Nickname for Baby

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Katy Perry is one grateful mama-to-be.

One day after revealing that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, the pop star thanked her fans on Twitter for their support following her announcement.

“Love u guys so much,” began Perry, 35, going on to admit that even though she “was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song [and] the bump,” she has “never gotten this much love [and] support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely.”

The American Idol judge’s announcement came Thursday at midnight, tucked into the music video for her new single “Never Worn White,” which features lyrics about wanting everlasting love with a partner. At the end of the video, she turns to the side, wearing a sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump in all its glory.

Perry ended her Friday night tweet with two hashtags: “#NeverWornWhite” and “#babycat,” the latter of which seemed to be a sweet nickname for her little one on the way.

Image zoom Katy Perry in her music video for "Never Worn White" Katy Perry

Perry hopped on Instagram Live after the video dropped on YouTube, and confirmed her pregnancy, saying, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” before adding, “not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Once fans learned of her pregnancy, the “Roar” hitmaker responded to their congratulations, saying, “Thank you, I’m excited, we’re excited and happy,” and called it “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

Following the music video’s premiere, Perry also called in to SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday and chatted about the couple’s excitement over their impending new addition (who will join Bloom’s 9-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr) and their plans for the future.

“I’m joining the force of working moms out there and that is a very strong force,” Perry said. “I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Throughout her pregnancy, Perry has been in good spirits as she has stepped out in public on numerous occasions.

“Katy looks great. She has been dressing comfortably in sweats [and] oversized jackets, and hiding her bump behind bags when she is out in public,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She has kept busy with meetings, dinner plans and seems to be feeling okay.”

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” another insider said, adding of Perry and Bloom, 43, “They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace.”

“But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share,” the second source added.