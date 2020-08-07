In PEOPLE's cover story, Katy Perry opens up about her journey to motherhood, life with Orlando Bloom and the hope and joy behind her upcoming album, Smile

Pregnant Katy Perry Jokes She'll Be the 'Cool Mom' from Mean Girls When Daughter Is a Teenager

In PEOPLE's latest cover story, the pregnant pop superstar, 35, opens up about her approach to motherhood. "I'm the three Fs. I'm fun, firm but fair," says Perry, whose sixth studio album, Smile, is out Aug. 28. "That's how I roll!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Expecting a daughter with her fiancé Orlando Bloom any day now, Perry is certain she'll be the disciplinarian.

"He's gonna be the good cop and I'm gonna be the bad cop. I already know it," she says of the actor, 43. "It's gonna be fine. Maybe it'll turn for the teenage years and I'll get the teenage years."

"I'll be cool mom, you know? Like in Mean Girls, [I'll] be like, 'Heeey!' " Perry continues, shouting out queen bee Regina George's mom (played by Amy Poehler) in the 2004 iconic teen comedy.

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Katy Perry streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Image zoom Katy Perry on the cover of PEOPLE

Perry's journey to motherhood hasn't been easy, but the American Idol judge says she's never felt more ready to welcome a child into the world.

And as she grows her family, the star is also embracing being a working mom.

"She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally," says Perry of her daughter on the way. "But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"

After overcoming a deep depressive period, Perry is counting her blessings — many of which she says previously felt unattainable. "My blessing in all of what I went through is that I just feel like I have a bigger, more dimensional life. I get to live life and I get to bring life into the world," she tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katy Perry shot at Lotusland in Montecito, California

"I was really terrified of the idea of that two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. I can barely take care of myself," the "Firework" singer adds.

Before she found out she was expecting a girl, "I never once said out loud what I wanted," she says. "Being the first, you're just grateful that your body can do this and that it's healthy, but I am glad that it's in the cards for me."

And another added upside of having a daughter? "My clothes are secure!" Perry jokes. "They have found a spot for the future."