Katy Perry Is Pregnant! See How She Hid Her Bump Before Her Big Reveal

Perry used  her music video "Never Wore White" to announced that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom
By Andrea Wurzburger
March 05, 2020 11:20 AM

1 of 10

With a Bow on Top (and Pockets, of Course) 

Adam Bettcher/Getty

Perry rocked a bright yellow gown with a very distracting bow and conveniently placed pockets on Dec. 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

2 of 10

With Huge Ruffles 

GORC/GC Images

There’s nothing that a hot pink, billowing dress can’t hide, as it did at dinner in London on Feb. 3.

3 of 10

With a Purse and Plunging Neckline 

GORC/GC Images

Perry used her clutch at the British Asian Trust Gala dinner on Feb. 4 to keep her bump from being seen. 

Perry tweeted after her announcement that she is glad that she doesn’t “have to suck it in anymore … or carry around a big purse” now that the bump’s outta the bag!

4 of 10

By Standing Next to Royalty 

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty

Nothing is more distracting than standing next to Prince Charles. 

5 of 10

By Distracting Us with Sleeves

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Nothing to see here! Just some sleeves! 

6 of 10

And a Strategically Tied Bow 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The belt on Perry’s dress, worn to an American Idol event on Feb. 12, hit just right. 

7 of 10

With a Monochrome Suit

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Perry rocked a double-breasted, monochrome suit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 12 that camouflaged her growing bump. She also added in pink hair for good measure, ensuring that our eyes were on her head! 

8 of 10

With Her Phone

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hello? Katy Perry’s bump can’t come to the phone right now!

9 of 10

With a Gigantic Coat 

Shutterstock

Winter makes it easy to hide underneath huge coats, which is what Perry did on Valentine’s Day. 

10 of 10

With a Purse 

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When her gigantic fur coat was open, the mom-to-be shielded her bump with an uber-cute pink purse. If you’re wondering, “Where did she get that?” you’re not wondering if she’s hiding a bump! 

