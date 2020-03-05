Katy Perry Is Pregnant! See How She Hid Her Bump Before Her Big Reveal

With a Bow on Top (and Pockets, of Course)
Perry rocked a bright yellow gown with a very distracting bow and conveniently placed pockets on Dec. 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
With Huge Ruffles
There’s nothing that a hot pink, billowing dress can’t hide, as it did at dinner in London on Feb. 3.
With a Purse and Plunging Neckline
Perry used her clutch at the British Asian Trust Gala dinner on Feb. 4 to keep her bump from being seen.
Perry tweeted after her announcement that she is glad that she doesn’t “have to suck it in anymore … or carry around a big purse” now that the bump’s outta the bag!
By Standing Next to Royalty
Nothing is more distracting than standing next to Prince Charles.
By Distracting Us with Sleeves
Nothing to see here! Just some sleeves!
And a Strategically Tied Bow
The belt on Perry’s dress, worn to an American Idol event on Feb. 12, hit just right.
With a Monochrome Suit
Perry rocked a double-breasted, monochrome suit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 12 that camouflaged her growing bump. She also added in pink hair for good measure, ensuring that our eyes were on her head!
With Her Phone
Hello? Katy Perry’s bump can’t come to the phone right now!
With a Gigantic Coat
Winter makes it easy to hide underneath huge coats, which is what Perry did on Valentine’s Day.
With a Purse
When her gigantic fur coat was open, the mom-to-be shielded her bump with an uber-cute pink purse. If you’re wondering, “Where did she get that?” you’re not wondering if she’s hiding a bump!