Katy Perry Recalls How Harry Styles Was a 'Complete Gentleman' After Learning She Was Pregnant

Katy Perry previously served as a guest judge during season 7 of U.K.'s The X Factor, which saw the genesis of One Direction

Harry Styles had the sweetest reaction during an unexpected run-in with pal Katy Perry.

The pregnant American Idol judge — who was a guest judge during season 7 of U.K.'s The X Factor in 2010, which saw the genesis of One Direction — recalled in a Tuesday conversation with Scott Mills for his BBC Radio 1 show that she spilled the baby beans to Styles, 26, on a plane before announcing her news to the rest of the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were having a conversation and I was like, 'Yeah, and I'm pregnant,' just off the cuff — 'cause I was like, 'What else do you say?!' " shared Perry, 35.

Styles was "so happy" for her and "so sweet," the "Daisies" singer continued, immediately offering her his seat on the plane to continue their conversation.

"I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he's like, 'Here, sit in my seat.' And I was like, 'No! I'll just go and sit in my own seat, which is right across the way,' " said Perry. "But he's a complete gentleman."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katy Perry Getty Image

Image zoom Harry Styles Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The mom-to-be first announced her pregnancy in March, when she premiered the music video for her song "Never Worn White." She later shared via a messy sex-reveal pic starring her fiancé Orlando Bloom that the baby — the first for Perry first and second for Bloom who's also dad to 9-year-old son Flynn — will be a girl.

"I'm turning into Shrek, size-wise, and Orlando is turning into The Hulk," Perry joked in an interview with Radio.com last month, about her changing body compared to the 43-year-old actor's.

While the couple continues to social distance together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Perry has also been staying at home with several young children, including her 8-month-old nephew, 3- and 6-year-old nieces and occasionally her soon-to-be stepson Flynn.

"I'm learning to be a mom fast," she told host Graham Norton during a recent virtual appearance on his show, joking in addition, "Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!"

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Growing Baby Bump and Says Daughter Has Been Kicking: "It's Painful!"

Perry chatted with Extra via Zoom video call in April, where the "Roar" hitmaker said she was "doing very well, all things considered" with the global health crisis.

"There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," she admitted. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," Perry continued.