Pregnant Katy Perry Reveals Why She's 'Grateful' That She's 'Not Giving Birth Tomorrow'

Katy Perry is over the moon about becoming a mom soon, but she doesn't mind waiting a little longer.

The singer and American Idol judge — who's expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — recently chatted with Extra via Zoom video call, where the mom-to-be said she was "doing very well, all things considered" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," admitted Perry, 35. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she continued.

"We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created," Perry said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump While Celebrating Easter in Adorable Bunny Onesie

Perry first shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, "Never Worn White."

She went on to reveal on April 3 that the couple were expecting a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — which was clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal — and captioning it simply, "💕 It's a girl 💕."

Image zoom Katy Perry Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

A source recently told PEOPLE that the engaged couple "are ecstatic" that they're having a daughter, adding, "They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It's such a happy distraction for them."

"Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy," the insider continued. "Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer."

Image zoom Katy Perry's pregnancy reveal Katy Perry

RELATED VIDEO: American Idol: Katy Perry Says She's Going to "Need Anesthesia" When She Has Kids

"It's a stressful time for them, like for most people," a source told PEOPLE later. "They're also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day."

While the latter insider said the "Firework" singer and Carnival Row actor "have disagreements and conflicts like all couples," they are "not a big deal." Rather, the stars are focusing on their baby girl.

"Katy, of course, has concerns about giving birth for the first time — especially since things are so uncertain right now," the source said. "[But] they are very excited."

The baby on the way will be Perry's first child and Bloom's second; he also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.