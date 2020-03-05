Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals She's Expecting First Child with Fiancé Orlando Bloom in New Video

Surprise!

Katy Perry is pregnant, the singer revealed in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” Thursday.

The baby on the way will be the first for Perry with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Lord of the Rings actor, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The song is all about Perry’s fears of commitment, while at the same time singing about how ready she is for a life of happiness with another person.

“Cause I’ve never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” the American Idol judge sings in the chorus. “No, I’ve never worn white/But I’m standin’ here tonight/Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'”

The song’s video ended with the star first rubbing her belly in a white dress before, in the final shot, she turned to the side while wearing a sheer look to show off her bump in all its glory.

During an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

“I’m late,” the “Firework” singer said after promising she’d be on Instagram Live after the video dropped. “But you already knew that.”

Perry went on to reveal that her due date is sometime this summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album.

Perry added that she and Bloom can’t wait for the arrival of their little one.

“We’re excited and happy,” she told her fans as she munched on some dried mango.

Perry also opened up about what she’s been craving during her secret pregnancy, sharing that she “literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.”

While she has developed a love for spicy foods, some foods now are not so appealing.

“Foods that gross me out now are beef,” she told fans. “I’m not really into red meat thank god for the Impossible Burger.”

The songstress teased her new track on Instagram earlier in the day on Wednesday.

“You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram, along with a four-second teaser of the new song and music video. The caption (matched with the song’s title) seemingly references her wedding to Russell Brand in 2010, where she notably wore gray, not white.

Perry confirmed this was the case after the video dropped during her Instagram Live telling fans this will be her first wedding in white as previously she wore “dove gray.”

The short clip, which features a slow piano and scenes from the video, shows Perry in two outfits: a flowy white gown and a dress made of flowers. In one part of the clip, Perry is seen holding her abdomen with both her hands, which led fans to speculate that she was expecting a baby.

“ANNOUNCE THE PREGNANCY MA’AM,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“KATY ARE U PREGNANT? OH MY GOD,” another chimed in.

While the pregnancy rumors filled her posts replies, some fans joked that Perry is “pregnant with KP5.”

The singer recently opened up about her engagement to Bloom with Stellar Magazine, explaining that she’s “a bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla.” The two got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry explained. “It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

Following the engagement, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the two were staying “secretive” about their future “smaller and intimate” wedding.

Chatting with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Perry recounted the moment Bloom proposed.

“I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta,” she said then. “So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!’”

“I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen.“

On Feb. 15 this year, Perry shared a series of photos of an epic party celebrating one year since her engagement.

“one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment,” she captioned the photos.

Bloom commented, “We don’t do dull doe.”

The couple decorated their venue with a large flower wall in the shape of a heart, lovingly posing in front of it for pictures. Perry stayed in theme with a pink Prada dress that she accessorized with a sparkly heart-shaped belt and dangly heart-shaped earrings.

“I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own,” Perry told Vogue India earlier this year. “He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real.”

“He’s not the No. 1 fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the No. 1 fan of Katheryn Hudson,” she added, referencing her onstage persona and her birth name.

The couple has been dating on and off since early 2016, when they were spotted laughing together at a Golden Globes afterparty.

In May of that year, Perry made their relationship Insta official by sharing a photo of the two lounging in robes on the steps of a building in Cannes. They also wore matching Halloween costumes that year. Nearly a year later, the two split in February 2017. However, the couple reconciled in 2018.

“When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do,” she told Vogue India. “It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable.” Nearly a year later, the two split in February 2017. However, the couple reconciled in 2018.

“I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando,” she added, saying that love, to her, is defined by “partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone.”

Perry previously exchanged vows with now-ex-husband Russell Brand in a private but extravagant ceremony in India in 2010, less than 10 months after the pair got engaged. In 2017, Brand, 44, wed Laura Gallacher, with whom he shares two daughters: Peggy, 19 months, and Mabel, 3.

Meanwhile, Bloom wed Kerr, 36, in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed. The model has since married Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares two sons: Myles, whom they welcomed in October 2019, and Hart, who was born in May 2018.

“Never Worn White” is Perry’s first song release of 2020 after dropping tracks “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii” last year.