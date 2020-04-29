Pregnant Katy Perry Jokes Daughter on the Way Gave Her the 'Middle Finger' During Ultrasound

"I was like, 'This is my child,' " mom-to-be Katy Perry joked during a Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance on Wednesday

Katy Perry is passing her badass demeanor down to her daughter on the way!

The singer called in to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday alongside her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, where she revealed she had a recent doctor's appointment in which she learned her baby had already taken on some of her mom's personality.

"I had an ultrasound and she was moving around and I actually have a video of her giving me the middle finger," said Perry, 35. "I was like, 'This is my child.' "

She also joked that she "was wondering who was going to inherit all of my absurd costumes" before finding out she was expecting a daughter, and said that handling cravings during her pregnancy has an added challenge considering the ongoing global coronavirus crisis.

"It's like, 'Do I want to risk my life or do I need that watermelon? Can I [curb] that craving?' I'm very highly influential," Perry said. "When my child was the size of an Eggo, a waffle — and this was pre-quarantine — I woke up and I was like, 'Give me an Eggo.' You know those apps that are like, 'Your baby is the size of this, your baby is the size of this. Well, today your baby is the size of a waffle'? I was like, 'Give me the waffle right now!' "

"So I have to steer clear from commercials and advertising [now]," Perry admitted, joking, "I'll have to buy some scratch-and-sniff stickers from Amazon or something."

The "Roar" singer also appeared on The View later that morning, telling the hosts that her experience being pregnant during the spread of COVID-19 hasn't really strayed from her expectations in the sense that she has "nothing to compare it to because it's my first."

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. I'm saying my prayers, I'm chanting, I am looking for gratitude in every corner of my life," Perry said. "The whole world is going through this weird loss of certainty, and so it's like you have to surrender in these times — which is difficult for me, 'cause I'm a control freak."

Perry — whose fiancé Orlando Bloom is already dad to son Flynn, 9 — recently chatted with Extra via Zoom video call, where the mom-to-be said she was "doing very well, all things considered" amid the pandemic.

"There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," she admitted. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she continued.

"We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created," Perry said.