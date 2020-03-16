Pregnant Katy Perry Is 'Cautious' amid Coronavirus Spread as Orlando Bloom Arrives Home: Source

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Katy Perry isn’t taking any chances when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.

A source tells PEOPLE that the pop star, 35, “seems more cautious since she is pregnant” amid the rapid spread of COVID-19, as she and fiancé Orlando Bloom prepare to welcome their first child together this summer.

“Orlando is back at home. He isn’t sick,” the insider explains of Bloom, 43, who recently arrived back in the U.S. from Europe after production on his show Carnival Row was suspended due to the spread of the virus.

“Katy is well too. They will spend time at home together and monitor the situation,” adds the source. “They are happy to be back in the U.S. They have no plans to work for now and will instead lay low.”

Bloom revealed last week that he was heading back to the U.S. from the Czech Republic after production on his Amazon series had been shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday night, the actor shared a note on his Instagram Story, telling his followers that he had “safely” made it home to his family.

“Hey guys, thank you all for you [sic] concern. Just to be clear, our production of @carnivalrow season 2 was suspended by @legendary and @amazonprimevideo as a wise precautionary measure due to the events unfolding globally regarding COVID-19,” Bloom said.

“There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on our set or on our production,” he added. “I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family. Be safe and wash your hands!”

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Steve Granitz/WireImage

As of Monday, there have been at least 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 66 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. Those most at risk are people over the age of 60, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Despite precautions being taken by retailers, casinos and more, on Sunday night, the National Security Council sent out a message urging Americans not to believe reports that a country-wide quarantine is underway. “Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE,” they tweeted. “There is no national lockdown.” Instead, they pointed followers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whom they say have provided and “will continue to post the latest guidance on COVID-19.”

Across the globe, there have been close to 175,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with most in China, at more than 81,000, Johns Hopkins University reports. More than 6,700 worldwide have died as a result of the virus, while over 77,000 have recovered after having it.