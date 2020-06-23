Pregnant Katy Perry Says Camping in the Woods 'Was a Different Experience' Than in Her Backyard

"When you're camping in the wild, it's wild," Katy Perry said

If there's one thing Katy Perry has learned recently, it's that camping in the woods isn't all it's cut out to be.

The pregnant "Daisies" singer, 35, said during a Monday interview with WNEW 102.7’s Karen Carson in the Morning that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom went camping in their backyard recently, joined by Bloom's son Flynn, 9, and Perry's nieces and nephews.

"We camped in the backyard. We have tents, we set it up, we do a little fire pit, a lot of S'mores," the American Idol judge said. "We got into family UNO and Legos like nothing else."

But soon after, the group decided to begin camping in the woods — which Perry said was a "different experience."

"When you camp in your backyard, you can just go into your house and go to the bathroom," the mom-to-be said. "But when you're camping in the wild, it's wild. It was fun, it was a lot."

"I was like, 'It'll be so fun, it'll be like my babymoon is to go camping,' " she added. "And then, oh you do everything yourself. Cool."

Perry, who is expecting a daughter with Bloom, also shared in the interview about how she's feeling as she approaches her due date.

"I'm as excited as I can be," she said. "I've been every emotion under the sun. I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time and it's a wild time to bring life into the world."

The Grammy winner reiterated that she and the Carnival Row actor have not yet decided on their daughter's name. "We've got options and she'll tell us … I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, you are her, you are that.' "

Perry, who started dating Bloom in 2016, first announced her pregnancy in March in her "Never Worn White" music video.

She's since shown off her baby bump on a number of instances, including during live tapings of American Idol and in her "Daisies" music video.