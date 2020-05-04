Pregnant Katy Perry Is 'Not Sure' She'll Have a Baby Shower or Babymoon amid Coronavirus Crisis

"It's okay to feel all the feelings," Katy Perry told one fan who asked how she stays "positive having to go through" her first pregnancy amid coronavirus

Katy Perry is counting her blessings.

The American Idol judge, 35, went live on Facebook ahead of Sunday's episode, where she answered a few questions from fans — including one who asked how the singer was "stay[ing] positive" while "having to go through something so special like [my] first pregnancy" amid the coronavirus global health crisis.

"It's okay to feel all the feelings. I've had to reschedule many plans," Perry told the fan, who shared that her own wedding is scheduled for next month but she's having "a really hard time staying positive."

"And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that," added the mom-to-be, who's expecting a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "I'm just taking it one day at a time."

"But I'll be grateful," Perry added. "I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on."

Perry also joined her Idol co-hosts Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for a virtual interview with Access, where she revealed that she had planned on playing off of the 2020 Met Gala's "About Time: Fashion and Duration" theme to dress up her baby bump before the event was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

"I was gonna definitely show off the bump, for sure, but we'll just be home!" she said, laughing.

Perry first shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, "Never Worn White."

She went on to reveal on April 3 that she and Bloom, 43, were expecting a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal — and captioning it simply, "💕 It's a girl 💕."

Perry chatted with Extra via Zoom video call late last month, where the first-time expectant mama said she was "doing very well, all things considered" surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," admitted the "Teenage Dream" singer. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she continued.

"We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created," Perry said.

