"I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that,' " first-time mom-to-be Katy Perry explains

Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Have Yet to Decide' on Daughter's Name: 'She'll Tell Us'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have some names in mind for their daughter, but they haven't settled on a final decision quite yet — because they haven't met her!

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," the singer and American Idol judge, 35, said during a Monday interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy. "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that.' "

Bloom, 43, is already a dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, but the baby on the way will be the first for Perry — and a new adventure for the Carnival Row actor in a very special way, too.

"He's really excited for a little girl," Perry said of her fiancé. "They say that little girls are 'Daddy's little girl,' that's how it's gonna be, [so] we'll see!"

The "Daisies" singer is "as excited as [she] can be" about becoming a mom for the first time amid a global pandemic, but admits to feeling "every emotion under the sun" during her pregnancy.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world."

"People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain,' and now it really feels shaky boots," she added.

Perry, whose new album is out Aug. 14, also said "there are a lot of rules" going into parenthood, and that "you start sacrificing" immediately. "You start becoming a mother, or a parent, once you conceive. Definitely," said the star.

The "Firework" singer, who started dating Bloom in 2016, first announced her pregnancy in March in her "Never Worn White" music video.

With just "several more weeks" to go until her due date, Perry "seems less stressed but is definitely a bit nervous about giving birth," a source recently told PEOPLE, adding, "Orlando tries to be as supportive as possible."

When they're not at home in Los Angeles — where the insider said they are "still decorating the nursery and having fun with it" — the couple can typically be found in Santa Barbara, Perry's hometown, as of late.