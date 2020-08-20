"It was no accident and we were ready," Katy Perry said of her pregnancy

Katy Perry Says Pregnancy with Orlando Bloom Was 'No Mistake': 'We Were Both Conscious About It'

Katy Perry is getting ready for the next blessing in her life: her baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The pop star, 35, opened up about impending motherhood with Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the birth of her first child. "I guess probably why I'm so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was terrified of having a child. I was like, I don't know how to do this. It'll break," she said in a recent interview.

"I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but like when it comes to crying, and sadness, and like that kind of stuff, I'm like: 'I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.' Yeah. I was like, 'Man, not only do I have to figure this out for myself, but I have to figure this out for my future in order to be able to enjoy this blessing.' So after doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready. I'm ready,' " the mom-to-be explained.

Explaining how she and Bloom, who is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, were "both conscious about" having a baby, Perry said, "We were both ready. It was no mistake," adding, "It was no accident and we were ready. The only thing I wasn't necessarily prepared for is COVID and American revolution at the same time."

Amidst the global health crisis and national movements for racial equality, Perry was also busy working on her sixth studio album Smile, which will be released on Aug. 28.

"I'd never necessarily wanted to be heavily pregnant while putting a record out, but that's it. I do know that I want to put it out and then shift my energy a little bit," she said.

While preparing for motherhood is currently top of mind, Perry also opened up about postponing her wedding.

The couple, who engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 after dating on-and-off from since 2016, originally planned to get married in Japan this summer.

"For us, it's about partnership and it's about right now taking it one week at a time. We had a whole thing planned and that got canceled," Perry said in her Apple Music interview. "We're just looking forward to a healthy arrival at this point in time. It's funny. It's like, 'Don't make too many plans this year, because it's a real go with the flow time.' "

Recently, Perry told PEOPLE about her excitement to meet her baby girl. "Unconditional love has been a journey for me, and that's going to be amazing," she said.