Katy Perry Says Her Pregnancy 'Wasn't an Accident': 'Creating Space for Something New to Pop In'

Katy Perry surprised fans with the announcement of her pregnancy, which she revealed Thursday in her new music video for “Never Worn White” — but the big news may not have been as big of a shock for Perry.

“It wasn’t an accident,” the singer, 35, said during a conversation with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff. “I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to pop in like this.”

Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Bloom, 43, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Perry says both she and Bloom have been “looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this.”

The video for “Never Wore White” ended with Perry first caressing her belly in a white dress before, in the final shot, she turned to the side while wearing a sheer look to show off her bump in all its glory.

The song’s title is a reference to the fact that her marriage to Bloom will be her first wedding in white — she wore dove gray when she wed ex-husband Russell Brand in 2010.

During an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy and revealed she is due sometime this summer. She said the pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

“I’m late,” she said. “But you already knew that.”

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she continued, referring to her upcoming album.

The “Firework” singer added that she and Bloom are “excited and happy” about the pregnancy.

The two got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and although they were remaining “secretive” about their “smaller and intimate” upcoming wedding, a source told PEOPLE Thursday that the ceremony has been postponed.

According to a source, the couple were all set to tie the knot in Japan in early summer. But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, they’ve decided to postpone their big day.

“Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” says the source close to the couple. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”