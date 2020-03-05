Pregnant Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Current Cravings and 'Joining the Force of Working Moms'

Katy Perry is opening up about balancing motherhood and her career after her baby arrives this summer.

The singer and American Idol judge, 35, revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together in her music video for “Never Worn White,” which dropped at midnight on Thursday.

Following the premiere, Perry called in to SiriusXM Hits 1 and chatted about the couple’s excitement over their impending new addition (who will join Bloom’s 9-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr) and their plans for the future.

“I’m joining the force of working moms out there and that is a very strong force,” Perry said. “I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

And her pregnancy craving are not much different from before! “That’s why nobody really [suspected] anything, because I’ve always been hungry,” she joked. “And I’ve never liked [doing] crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry. And yes, I am curvy and hungry!”

Perry announced her pregnancy with the music video for her new song “Never Worn White.” At the end of video, the star started caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side in the final shot, wearing a new sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump in all its glory.

She hoped on Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, and confirmed her pregnancy, saying, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” before adding, “not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Once fans learned of her pregnancy, the “Roar” hitmaker responded to their congratulations, saying, “Thank you, I’m excited, we’re excited and happy,” and called it “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

Perry also joked Thursday on Twitter that she’s “so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore” and adding in a follow-up tweet, “or carry around a big purse lol.”

According to a source close to Perry and Bloom, 43, they were all set to tie the knot in Japan early this summer. But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, they’ve decided to postpone their big day.

“Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” the insider says. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Bloom — who had dated Perry off and on since early 2016, before the two split in February 2017 and reconciled the following year — popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry recently told Stellar magazine about wedding planning. “It’s not about the party. It’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”