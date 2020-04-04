Katy Perry Announces She's Expecting a Baby Girl with Orlando Bloom — After a Very Messy Reveal

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

It’s a girl!

Katy Perry announced on Friday that she and Orlando Bloom will be welcoming a baby girl this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “Firework” singer, 35, announced their baby’s sex on Instagram with a photo of her fiancé covered in pink-hued cream — which was clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal.

Writing simply “💕 it’s a girl 💕” as the caption, the singer also geotagged the photo “Girls Run The World.”

The American Idol judge revealed that she and Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child together on March 5 with the release of her song “Never Worn White.”

Perry shows off her baby bump in the music video for the love song and later said during an Instagram Live that she and Bloom are “excited and happy” for the arrival of their little one.

The mother-to-be has been social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub,” Perry captioned a shot of herself snacking on pickles last month.

RELATED: Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals She’s Expecting First Child with Fiancé Orlando Bloom in New Video

A source previously told PEOPLE that the star “seems more cautious since she is pregnant” amid the pandemic.

“Orlando is back at home. He isn’t sick,” the insider added of Bloom who returned to the U.S. from Europe last month after production on his show Carnival Row was suspended due to the spread of the virus.

“Katy is well too. They will spend time at home together and monitor the situation,” the source said. “They are happy to be back in the U.S. They have no plans to work for now and will instead lay low.”

Image zoom Katy Perry Cameron Spencer/Getty

RELATED: Katy Perry Says She’s the ‘Toughest Bitch’ on American Idol: ‘I’m Going to Be a Good Mom’

The couple’s wedding, which had been set to take place in Japan early this summer, is now on hold because of the virus.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last month. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”