Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter Daisy Dove: 'We Are Floating with Love'

The new addition is the first child for Katy Perry and second for Orlando Bloom, who also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr

She's here!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their new baby — a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF — Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity — sharing a black and white image of their little grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, said.

While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth — something not everyone gets a chance to experience.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the duo said.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

With the hope that "every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Bloom and Perry asked fans to donate towards the charity.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," the pair added.

"By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity."

Image zoom Katy Perry shot at Lotusland in Montecito, California

The new addition is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who got engaged in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016.

Bloom also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The "Smile" songstress previously revealed she was pregnant with her first child back in March through the music video for her personal ballad "Never Worn White."

Image zoom Katy Perry in the "Never Worn White" music video Katy Perry

Singing about her fears of commitment while detailing how ready she is for a life of happiness with another person, Perry ended the song's video ended by first caressing her belly in a white dress before, in the final shot, turning to the side while wearing a sheer look to show off her baby bump.

During an Instagram Live session after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it was "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep."

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," she teased at the time. "Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she added, referring to her new album Smile.

Perry recently opened up to PEOPLE that it wasn't until recently that she felt ready for motherhood. "I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the singer said.

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat helping participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — during a deep depression over the last several years, she felt a shift. "It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," Perry said. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."

The American Idol judge added to PEOPLE that she was no longer "scared" to bring a child into the world and said, "I'm really glad that I got to check off a lot of boxes personally and professionally before I got to this place."

"Unconditional love has been a journey for me, and that's going to be amazing," she added.

Image zoom Katy Perry shot at Lotusland in Montecito, California Katy Perry

Perry also opened up about her approach to motherhood with PEOPLE, joking, "I'm the three Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair. That's how I roll," before she shared how she is certain that she'll be the disciplinarian when their daughter is older.

"He's gonna be the good cop and I'm gonna be the bad cop. I already know it," she added, referring to herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean star. "It's gonna be fine. Maybe it'll turn for the teenage years and I'll get the teenage years."

"I'll be cool mom, you know? Like in Mean Girls, [I'll] be like, 'Heeey!' " Perry continued, shouting out queen bee Regina George's mom (played by Amy Poehler) in the 2004 iconic teen comedy.

Image zoom Katy Perry Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Although Perry could not have anticipated welcoming her first child during a global pandemic, both she and her fiancé are excited for the next chapter in their lives together.

"I guess probably why I'm so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was terrified of having a child. I was like, 'I don't know how to do this. It'll break,' " she said in a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying and sadness and that kind of stuff," she continued, noting that she had to do a "ton of work" before feeling "ready" for motherhood.