Katy Perry isn’t a mom herself as of yet, but she has already started adjusting her routine in a kid-friendly way thanks to fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s son.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 34-year-old pop powerhouse — dressed in a lavender tie-front mini dress with puffy sleeves, complete with a bedazzled silver beret — revealed how being around 8½-year-old Flynn has completely changed her morning habits.

“We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” she responds when Ellen DeGeneres tells her, “Which means now you’re a morning person” after they mention Flynn.

“I used to not wake up till, like, 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like falling asleep,” Perry adds. “I guess this has definitely matured me.”

“I guess this is adulting!” she adds, pulling a faux-cringe face for the audience and joking, “That’s why I still dress like a child — to fight against!”

As for her Carnival Row actor beau, 42, Perry calls him “the kindest man I’ve ever met” who is “such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically” for her.

“I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go and do hot yoga!’ Have you ever done hot yoga?” the “Never Really Over” singer asks DeGeneres, 61, who immediately responds, “No, I choose not to,” to laughter from the audience.

“It’s insane, but it feels so good afterward,” Perry tells her. “So that’s kind of our love language, is all things spiritual and working out.”

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Orlando Bloom/Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Bloom and Perry, who reunited in early 2018 after splitting the previous year and got engaged this past February, were eager to have children together.

“Katy is slowing down her career this year,” the insider shared, adding that the couple “want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.”

“They both want kids together and will prioritize this,” a Bloom source agreed.

Perry, who opened up about taking a year-long break from touring and putting together a new album earlier this year, has been candid in the past about taking a hiatus from music for the sake of motherhood. As the American Idol judge told Rolling Stone in 2013, “I need to really be able to focus 100 percent of my attention on it.”