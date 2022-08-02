The singer and her actor fiancé are already parents to daughter Daisy Dove, who turns 2 this month

Katy Perry Hopes to Have More Kids 'In the Future' with Orlando Bloom: 'I'm a Planner'

Katy Perry is a woman who needs to know what's happening next!

When it comes to having more children with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the 37-year-old told PEOPLE she's hopeful.

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

The American Idol judge and the 45-year-old actor welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Having a baby during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic made the parenthood experience quite unique, but the "Roar" singer said she wouldn't change it for anything.

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," Perry shared. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

The singer, who's also spending time in Las Vegas for her residency at Resorts World, said that she's ready for whatever happens when it comes to expanding her family.

"So of course," Perry said of adding to her brood. "Hopefully in the future."

While Perry lives her life in the public eye, she's been able to balance her busy career while keeping her daughter out of the spotlight thanks to a lot of helping hands.

"I have great support," the singer shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."

The couple recently returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky for a month where Bloom was busy filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Perry explained. "Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

As she gets ready to celebrate her daughter's upcoming birthday, the mom of one is busy popping bottles for the other new baby in her life: De Soi, a sparkling and calorie-conscious, non-alcoholic cocktail.