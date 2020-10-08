Katy Perry recently returned to the set of American Idol after welcoming daughter Daisy in late August

Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom for 'Doing a Great Job' with Newborn Daughter While She Works

Katy Perry is giving major props to her beau for holding down the fort as she returns to work.

The new mom, 35, returned to the American Idol set this week to kick off production on its fourth season, and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how fiancé Orlando Bloom "has stepped in" with responsibilities concerning the couple's 6-week-old daughter Daisy Dove.

"It's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," Perry said. "But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in. I've seen the [BABYBJÖRN] on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

The "Smile" songstress told ET that coming back to work has been "amazing," saying she feels "so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams."

"I mean, my life just feels very full and whole," she added.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the return to the Idol set — with new social-distancing guidelines amid the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis — for Perry, her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

Viewers of Idol, which resumed production for its latest season on Monday, will see slight changes to the look of the auditions. Now, judges will sit at separate tables — six feet apart from each other — and interact in specified zones.

Additionally, rigorous safety and health protocols on set will adhere to state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE.

Cast, crew and contestants will also be tested regularly for coronavirus in accordance with these guidelines.

Bloom, 43, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed whom Daisy looks like (a mix of himself, Perry and Bloom's mother!) and how life with a newborn has been going.

The British actor explained that while Perry was still pregnant with Daisy, he would speak to his daughter and "chant a Buddhist mantra" that he has used since he was 16.

"I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he told DeGeneres, 62. "So now, I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it; she responds very nicely."