Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dedicate Song About Voting to Daughter Daisy Dove: 'For Future Generations'

The "Smile" singer, 36, and the Carnival Row star, 43, created a song on the spot about in-person voting on Wednesday, sharing the results of their impromptu tune on their respective Instagram accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS! ♥️ #votenow #bringsnacks 1866OURVOTE," Perry captioned a video of the two singing their creation.

Meanwhile, Bloom wrote on his page, "Mum n Dad just sayin drop em off it’s too late to mail em in - it’s safe #wearamask bring snacks and a friend! #votenow 🇺🇸🙌 have fun!"

In the video, Bloom sips on coffee as Perry sings, "Rise and shine and get to the polls now."

"Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot now," her fiancée then croons.

"Now's the time to vote in person," Perry adds. "People of the United States."

Clinking their mugs together, Bloom then remarks to the pop star, "This is for future generations, by the way. This little ditty is going to be for Daisy Dove."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry On Her Love Story With Orlando Bloom: It's Rare to Find Someone Who Will Go Through the Mud

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After dedicating the song to their daughter and reminding fans to head to the polls, Perry reveals that she has already submitted her completed ballot.

"I can't, but I'm asking all of you to do it for my Daisy Dove," Bloom, who is not an American citizen, explains before ending the video. "Thank you very much."

The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy in August. The child is the first for Perry and second for Bloom, who also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

As Bloom lifts weight in the '80s-style montage, Perry hilariously nibbles on a protein bar while looking in a mirror. Later on in the video, the "Never Worn White" songstress can be seen using a breast pump while looking over her shoulder and insisting that those watching "get pumped ... to vote."