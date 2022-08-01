"She's not very shy," the singer shared of daughter Daisy at the launch of her non-alcoholic beverage line De Soi

Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts.

"She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."

The American Idol judge and her 45-year-old actor fiancé welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

The 37-year-old thinks she may even have a little backup dancer on her hands in the near future.

"She loves ballet," Perry says. "She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

While she's nearly two years into motherhood, the "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker is still blown away by how the title of Mom has changed her life.

"I'm just so blessed," Perry, who's also busy performing her PLAY residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas, says. "You just never thought there was that capacity for love."

The family of three recently returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky for a month where Bloom was busy filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand. The change of pace gave the musician a different perspective on parenting and taking on "normal" tasks.

"I was just mom and doing all the country life," Perry says. "Just enjoying it, living in the small. I've lived in the big so much. Learning how to be a normal person is good. To have to go to the grocery store, go to Walmart. Just be able to roll with life."

As she gets ready to celebrate her daughter's upcoming birthday, the private mom is busy popping bottles for the other new baby in her life: De Soi, a sparkling and calorie-conscious, non-alcoholic cocktail.

katy perry Credit: Jennifer Johnson/Shutterstock

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic amid her pregnancy with Daisy, the three flavors are an elegant alternative beneficial for both the mind and body.

"We still enjoy a cocktail, but not really Monday through Thursday anymore because you know, the wake-up time is five to seven and there's just a lot of energy going on," Perry explains alongside business partner Morgan McLachlan.