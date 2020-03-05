Pregnant Katy Perry Recalls How Her Mom 'Ruined' Her (Wine-Related!) Surprise Baby Reveal

Katy Perry‘s mom may have already sensed she had a grandchild on the way before her daughter spilled the beans (or rather, grapes).

During a call-in chat with SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday, the singer — who revealed in her new music video for “Never Worn White” that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together — talked about how her plan for announcing her pregnancy to her family didn’t go exactly the way she’d hoped.

“I put the news on a wine label … [I was planning to] bring it to a dinner or something or I would give it as a gift to a friend — like, ‘Oh, here’s a nice bottle of wine,’ and then they’d [have] the reaction later,” Perry, 35, said.

But the American Idol judge “didn’t get the chance to do it” after her mom Mary came to Perry’s house and looked at her wine, “which she never does” usually.

“And she’s like, ‘What is this?!’ And that’s how it happened. I was like, ‘Well, you ruined the surprise,’ ” Perry recalled. “I guess moms have intuition unlike any other, right?”

Perry’s big news was revealed at the end of her “Never Worn White” video, which saw the star first caressing her belly in a white dress before, in the final shot, she turned to the side while wearing a sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump in all its glory.

During an Instagram Live session after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

“I’m late,” the “Firework” hitmaker said after promising she’d be on Instagram Live after the video dropped. “But you already knew that.”

The baby on the way will be the first for Perry. Bloom, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Perry went on to reveal that her due date is sometime this summer. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album.

The singer added that she and her actor fiancé can’t wait for the arrival of their little one. “We’re excited and happy,” she told her fans as she munched on some dried mango.

Perry also opened up about what she has been craving throughout her pregnancy, sharing that she “literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.”

While she has developed a love for spicy foods, some foods now are not so appealing. “Foods that gross me out now are beef,” she told fans. “I’m not really into red meat. Thank God for the Impossible Burger.”