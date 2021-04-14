Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr Talk 'Unconditional Love' of Motherhood and Their 'Close' Relationship

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are opening up about motherhood.

The singer, 36, joined the supermodel, 37, on Instagram Live Tuesday evening to discuss the launch of Kerr's KORA Organics skincare line's new turmeric moisturizer.

During their chat, the pair also bonded over motherhood and spoke about their "close" relationship with each other.

"In our modern family, she's probably the most health conscious of everyone," Perry said of Kerr, who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Kerr and the actor were married for three years from 2010 to 2013.

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," Perry said, laughing.

In addition to his mom's products, Perry said "Flynn will always bring this amazing nugget of knowledge on either skincare or food."

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, last year. Kerr also has two sons (Myles, 18 months, and Hart, 3) with husband Evan Spiegel, 30.

"The kids are my number one love," Kerr said as she and Perry chatted about parenthood Tuesday. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

"It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling," Perry agreed. "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"

The "Daisies" singer said that, while much of the love and validation she's felt throughout her life has been linked to the success of her career, she was floored by the unconditional love of having a child.

"The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career, what product and that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering and unconditional love," she said.

Perry continued, "I'm so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn't want to miss out on that opportunity…It's been the best thing."

Kerr has previously been open about the love she has for both Perry and Bloom, 44.

During a virtual chat with Drew Barrymore on a November episode of her daytime talk show, the host praised Kerr for her "positive" approach to the trio's relationship.

"I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," Kerr told Barrymore, 46. "I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."