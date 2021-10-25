While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, Katy Perry jokes about the similarities between being a mom and being a pop singer

Katy Perry Jokes How New Mom Life Is Similar to Pop Star Experience: 'Your Boobs Are Always Out'

Katy Perry is already used to some aspects of new mom life.

While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the American Idol judge talks about becoming a mother to baby daughter Daisy Dove, now 14 months, and jokes about how the experiences aren't too far off from the pop star lifestyle.

"Now that I'm a mom, my life is actually kinda totally different. And yet I realized it's kinda similar to being a pop star: You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there's vomit on the floor," Perry, who turned 37 on Monday, says with a laugh, "and your boobs are always out."

Last month, Perry, who shares her daughter with Orlando Bloom, told Variety about the changes becoming a mother brought on her life and how her baby taught her the true meaning of "unconditional love."

"As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever," she explained. "You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

Referring to images about motherhood projected by social media, she added: "Everything that's supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now."