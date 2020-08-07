Katy Perry Jokes That She’s a 'Poopedstar' While Baby Supply Shopping amid Final Pregnancy Stretch

The "Smile" songstress is expecting her first child — a girl — with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Forget being a pop star. As Katy Perry nears the final stretch of her pregnancy, the singer is revealing that she's pooped out.

In her latest Instagram post, the 35-year-old "Smile" songstress — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom later this month — revealed that her pregnancy has left her exhausted while out on a shopping trip for baby supplies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lounging on a recliner with her feet on top of a matching ottoman, Perry captioned the post, "poopedstar," and tagged the location as "I've Had It."

In the shot, the pop singer sports a gray hoodie with leggings and a pair of bright green slides, all while donning a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bloom, 43, commented on Perry's funny photo, simply writing, "I love you."

Perry recently opened up exclusively to PEOPLE in its latest cover story about getting mentally prepared for motherhood.

"I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the star told PEOPLE.

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat that helps participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — during a deep depression over the last several years, Perry says she felt a shift.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," she said. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."

Now, the American Idol judge says she's no longer "scared" to bring a child into the world.

"I'm really glad that I got to check off a lot of boxes personally and professionally before I got to this place," she added.

Image zoom Katy Perry shot at Lotusland in Montecito, California

Last month, during an appearance on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Perry stopped by virtually and revealed that she is at the stage during her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

"My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," Perry said, before adding that she wears sandals everywhere she goes. "It's starting to get to that point."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Jokes She'll Be the Good Cop and Orlando Bloom Will Be the Bad Cop to Their Daughter

During her chat with the radio hosts, Perry also gave a shoutout to her fellow moms-to-be, sharing, "I’m really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for other women going through this process. You get a whole new viewpoint being pregnant."

The "Firework" songstress also noted that her pregnancy hasn't slowed her down, as she described herself as liking being a "mother on the move."