Katy Perry Jokes About How Pregnancy Lasts for '10+ Months' as She Awaits Daughter's Birth

Katy Perry is ready to meet her daughter!

With the pop star due any minute now, Perry, 35, is very eager to welcome her first child with Orlando Bloom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Poking fun at how long the final stretch of pregnancy can last, Perry joked on Friday that she wanted to start a petition “to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant.”

While giving fans a glimpse at her daughter’s nursery last weekend, Perry also made light of her impending delivery, joking that she wanted to “evict” her baby soon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Perry could not have anticipated welcoming her first child during a global pandemic, both she and her fiancé are excited for the next chapter in their life together.

"I guess probably why I'm so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was terrified of having a child. I was like, I don't know how to do this. It'll break," she said in a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but like when it comes to crying, and sadness, and like that kind of stuff,” she continued, noting that she had to do a “ton of work” before feeling “ready” for motherhood.

She went on to explain that she and Bloom, who is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, were "both conscious about" having a baby. "We were both ready. It was no mistake," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Jokes That She’s a 'Poopedstar' While Baby Supply Shopping amid Final Pregnancy Stretch

Although her journey to motherhood hasn’t always been easy, Perry is over the moon about how her story has turned out.

"Unconditional love has been a journey for me, and that's going to be amazing," she previously told PEOPLE.