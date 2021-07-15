"I absolutely adore Katy," Miranda Kerr previously said of ex-husband Orlando Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry, with whom she enjoyed a yoga session on Wednesday

Katy Perry Joins Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr for Her First Yoga Session Since Being 'Preggers'

Katy Perry has built one big happy extended family with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The 13-time Grammy Award nominee, 36, took in a yoga session on Wednesday with Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "Spent me [sic] #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr," Perry wrote on Instagram, sharing some moments from the launch of the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist from Kerr's KORA Organics.

She and Kerr, 38, posed for a quick selfie clip, as Perry spritzed them with a bottle of the mist. "First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk," Perry added in the caption.

The pair enjoyed their day of yoga at the Jonathan Club in Malibu and were joined by model Josephine Skriver and celebrity trainer Nichelle Hines.

Sharing Perry's post for their day of wellness, Kerr made her love for her ex's fiancée known, writing "I love you Katy Perry" on the Story.

Perry recently welcomed her first child, 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, with Bloom, 44, in August. "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," Kerr commented on the birth announcement at the time. Bloom was married to Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they co-parent son Flynn Christopher, 10, together.

The Smile artist previously discussed her "close" relationship with Kerr during another KORA Organics launch. "In our modern family, she's probably the most health-conscious of everyone," Perry said during an Instagram Live in April.

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," she added with a laugh.

Kerr also raved about her friendship with Flynn's stepmother-to-be. "Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I'm so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated," she told WSJ Magazine Editor Kristina O'Neill in May.