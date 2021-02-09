Katy Perry Says Having Daughter Daisy Was the 'Best Decision I Ever Made in My Entire Life'
Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together in August
Katy Perry couldn't be more thankful to be a mom.
During a Monday chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer told host Jimmy Kimmel that having her daughter, Daisy Dove, now 5 months, was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."
Perry, 36, also confirmed to the host that having Daisy was, in fact, a conscious decision for her and partner Orlando Bloom, saying that she has "family, support and an incredible fiancé" by her side as she navigates new motherhood.
"He's done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," she continued of Bloom, 44. "[It's] like, 'Oh, you've had a run of this, you know how to do this.' "
"So he's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and so grateful," Perry raved.
The "Never Worn White" singer went on to praise her fiancé for being "such a great support" in the delivery room, right down to multitasking (i.e., being by Perry's side while also managing to film some of the experience).
"We had a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful, and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes," she told Kimmel, 53.
Later, sharing more details of daughter's name, the American Idol judge said, "Daisy, to me, means purity, and Dove means peace and Bloom feels like it means joy, so it's very, 'Pure, peace and joy.' "
The singer also called for more attention on the postpartum period, revealing that she "could not wipe [her] own butt" right after giving birth. "Nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have the baby. Oh my God, that's wild, what a roller coaster!" Perry said.
Perry — who put on a now-iconic, dancing-shark-laden performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015 — also praised The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye ) for his act during this year's event.
"I liked how Abel commanded the field and all of the dancers were moshing and throwing elbows. It was very punk rock," said the "Firework" songstress.
When asked about The Weeknd, 30, ponying up millions of his own dollars to pay for the theatrics of his set, Perry also recalled paying "thousands of extra dollars" for her own halftime experience.
"You get a budget, and sometimes your dreams are bigger than the budget ... you have to be realistic," she said, adding of The Weeknd's show, "All that was amazing."