Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together in August

Katy Perry Says Having Daughter Daisy Was the 'Best Decision I Ever Made in My Entire Life'

Katy Perry couldn't be more thankful to be a mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perry, 36, also confirmed to the host that having Daisy was, in fact, a conscious decision for her and partner Orlando Bloom, saying that she has "family, support and an incredible fiancé" by her side as she navigates new motherhood.

"He's done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," she continued of Bloom, 44. "[It's] like, 'Oh, you've had a run of this, you know how to do this.' "

"So he's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and so grateful," Perry raved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Image zoom Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel | Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The "Never Worn White" singer went on to praise her fiancé for being "such a great support" in the delivery room, right down to multitasking (i.e., being by Perry's side while also managing to film some of the experience).

"We had a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful, and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes," she told Kimmel, 53.

Later, sharing more details of daughter's name, the American Idol judge said, "Daisy, to me, means purity, and Dove means peace and Bloom feels like it means joy, so it's very, 'Pure, peace and joy.' "

The singer also called for more attention on the postpartum period, revealing that she "could not wipe [her] own butt" right after giving birth. "Nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have the baby. Oh my God, that's wild, what a roller coaster!" Perry said.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom | Credit: Katy Perry Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Fans Confuse Katy Perry's Throwback Baby Picture for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove

"I liked how Abel commanded the field and all of the dancers were moshing and throwing elbows. It was very punk rock," said the "Firework" songstress.

When asked about The Weeknd, 30, ponying up millions of his own dollars to pay for the theatrics of his set, Perry also recalled paying "thousands of extra dollars" for her own halftime experience.