Katy Perry Says She's Happy She Doesn't Have to 'Suck It In Anymore' After Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry is happy the world finally knows about her baby on the way!

On Thursday, after announcing to the world that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the 35-year-old singer shared her excitement on social media — happy that she no longer has to hide the special news from her fans.

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she jokingly wrote on Twitter after the news broke, then adding, “or carry around a big purse lol.”

Perry announced her pregnancy with the music video for her new song “Never Worn White,” which she released at midnight on Thursday. At the end of video the star started caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side in the final shot, wearing a new sheer look to show off her bump in all its glory.

Perry hoped on Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, and confirmed her pregnancy, saying, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” before adding, “not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Once fans learned of her pregnancy, she responded to their congratulations saying, “Thank you, I’m excited, we’re excited and happy,” and called it “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

The star also commented on some of the foods she’s been craving, sharing that she “literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.”

Perry also revealed that she’s been eating the “same burrito” for weeks, but that her pregnancy has given her an aversion to beef. “Foods that gross me out now are beef,” she said. “Not really into red meat, but thank god for Impossible Burger.”

Toward the very end of her Instagram Live, the “Roar” singer finally showed off her baby bump, letting out a high pitched scream of excitement.

“Honestly this is going to be me all day because I seriously can’t stop screaming about how happy I am for @katyperry,” iHeart Radio wrote on Twitter, sharing the sweet clip.

Several famous friends and fans sent Perry well wishes after hearing about the news. Music icon Missy Elliot tweeted, “Congratulations & May your bundle of Joy bring you & your family so much HAPPINESS.”

“Omg congrats!!!!!!” Bebe Rexha commented on Perry’s Instagram post, while Audrina Patridge added, “Congrats!!!! I’m sooooo excited for you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The singer recently opened up about their engagement while talking to Stellar Magazine, explaining that she’s “a bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla.”

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry said. “It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

Following the engagement, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the two were staying “secretive” about their future “smaller and intimate” wedding.

This will be Bloom’s second time becoming a father. The 43-year-old actor shares 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.