Katy Perry is feeling thankful as she celebrates another year around the sun.

The singer celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, sharing a new photo on Instagram that showed a glimpse of fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

In the snap, Bloom and Perry each place a hand in the frame as daughter Daisy rests her hand on top of theirs.

"Every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," Perry captioned her post, on which Bloom commented, "My ❤️'s."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also celebrated his fiancée's birthday with a smiling selfie posted to Instagram along with a sweet caption about their romantic relationship.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," wrote Bloom alongside the photo of him and Perry.

Underneath the post, the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker reciprocated his sentiment in a comment, writing, "love you to Pluto and back."

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Perry shared how she's hopeful about expanding her family with Bloom.

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

Perry also touched on their parenting dynamic during the chat, which took place after the couple returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky, for a month where Bloom was filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Perry explained. "Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."