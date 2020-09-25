Katy Perry welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in the same week she released her new album Smile last month

Katy Perry Opens Up About Being a New Working Mom in Series of Candid Tweets

Katy Perry is getting candid about life as a working mom.

The singer, who welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom last month, shared a series of tweets on Thursday about her experience of working while simultaneously raising her baby girl.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job," she tweeted.

The "Smile" singer continued: "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off …’ she’s coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol.”

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!” she added.

In her final tweet, the new mom wrote, "Part 4. I love my job."

Perry and Bloom, 43, announced their daughter's arrival on Aug. 26 — just two days before the singer released her sixth studio album, Smile.

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile," she wrote in a tweet on Aug. 27, referencing the song "What Makes a Woman" off of her new album.

Perry had previously said that the track was the one she was most excited to share with her child.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Celebrity Session in July.

"And I like to say not one thing, not just one thing. And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative. And can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels. And make it look pretty effortless sometimes," the pop star continued.

Daisy Dove is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom. The couple got engaged in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016.

Bloom also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry opened up to PEOPLE this summer, admitting that it wasn't until recently that she felt ready for motherhood. "I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the songstress said.