Katy Perry Says Pregnancy Made Her 'Grateful' for Her Body, Debunks Jennifer Aniston Godmother Rumor

Katy Perry is keeping it real.

Joining the Kyle and Jackie O Australian radio show virtually on Sunday, Perry, 35, talked with the radio hosts about an array of topics relating to her pregnancy and how she's doing as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom next month.

Showing off her growing baby bump in a crop top promoting her upcoming album, the "Firework" songstress revealed that she currently weighs 190 pounds and shared that she is at the stage during her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

"My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," Perry said, before adding that she wears sandals everywhere she goes. "It's starting to get to that point."

She continued, "I’m really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for other women going through this process. You get a whole new viewpoint being pregnant."

Image zoom Katy Perry shows off her baby bump on Kyle and Jackie O! Kyle and Jackie O/Youtube

However, Perry shared with the radio hosts that her pregnancy hasn't slowed her down, as she described herself as liking being a "mother on the move."

"I'm a very active woman and an active mom and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," Perry said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely, which can really take it out of you."

Perry — who previously referred to her daughter as "Kicky Perry" during a chat with Hits Radio — also noted that she'd be surprised if her child wasn't lively and energetic, sharing that the DNA between her and her fiancé is so similar that her daughter would likely be the same.

"The DNA between the both of us is very high energy, so we'll be surprised if she's a lazy one," she explained. "But she'll be what she is, and I'm sure she's just here to teach us a lesson."

Elsewhere in their chat, Perry also addressed the rumors that she and Bloom had asked Jennifer Aniston to be their baby's godmother.

"She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends," the "Daises" singer shared. "And we were like, 'Wow, this is a wild rumor.' I mean, God knows with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from."