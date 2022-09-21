Katy Perry on Why She Doesn't Want a Full-Time Nanny for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy

The singer explains why she's grateful for help, but also wants to be hands-on as a mom to daughter Daisy, 2

Published on September 21, 2022 02:21 PM
AMERICAN IDOL 517 (Top 7) In a special Mothers Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to American Idol to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. American Idol airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Photo: Raymond Liu/Getty

Katy Perry appreciates the times when she gets to be a hands-on mom.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Smartless podcast, the "Firework" singer opened up about why she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are happy to have help with their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, but aren't interested in a full-time nanny.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," Perry said. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."

On days off from her Las Vegas residency, Perry is in "mom mode."

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," Perry said.

In addition to Daisy, Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Phillip Faraone/Getty

The "Teenage Dream" singer, 37, also recalled a recent experience that underlines why she "wants to participate" in parenting as much as she can.

"She's 2, so she's at the point where she's saying new words every day," Perry explained. "And the other day she was saying some words that I didn't teach her, and I was like 'Damn it. That doesn't feel good.'"

Perry is also grateful knowing that she and Bloom are on the same page, noting, "Dad is the best."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a>
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Perry shared how she's hopeful about expanding her family with Bloom.

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

Perry also touched on their parenting dynamic during the chat, which took place after the couple returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky for a month where Bloom was filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Perry explained. "Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

