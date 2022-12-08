Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy, 2, Is 'Super Into' Christmas: 'She's Just Coming Alive'

Katy Perry shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Published on December 8, 2022 02:44 PM
AMERICAN IDOL 517 (Top 7) In a special Mothers Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to American Idol to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. American Idol airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Photo: Raymond Liu/Getty

Katy Perry's little girl can't wait for Christmas.

Speaking with Access Hollywood at the 2022 American Music Awards, the singer, 38, opened up about 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove's love for the holiday and shared how she's preparing for their family festivities.

"She's just coming alive," Perry said of her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "This is her third Christmas and she's super into it."

"I need to order my Elf on the Shelf now. I can't do 25 days on my first Elf on the Shelf guys, you know what I'm talking about," she added with a laugh. "It's a journey, I'll do 15 days, maybe 10."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Michael Kovac/Getty

Last month, the "Firework" artist raved over daughter Daisy, sharing that the little girl is her "present forever" after the singer celebrated her 38th birthday in late October.

"I have a residency in Las Vegas and I get to literally drop her off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas," she told Extra of her days as a working mom.

"I come back late, like maybe 11:30 or something, I still make her lunches," said the singer. "I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It's such a science."

Referring to her toddler as her "light," Perry praised the experience of raising Daisy.

On her birthday, Perry shared a glimpse at her little family, sharing a snap where Bloom and Perry each placed a hand in the frame as daughter Daisy put her hand on top of theirs.

"Every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," Perry captioned her post, on which Bloom commented, "My ❤️'s."

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, the artist shared how she's hopeful about expanding her family with Bloom.

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

