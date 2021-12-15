Katy Perry Says Baby Daughter Daisy Has Her Eyes and Orlando Bloom's Eyebrows: 'So Beautiful'

Katy Perry can't get enough of her baby girl.

The 37-year-old singer and new mom revealed to Access Hollywood that she sees both herself and fiancé Orlando Bloom in their 15-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

During the interview, Perry discussed her upcoming Las Vegas residency and whether or not she would bring Daisy. Though it's rare to have her daughter while working, she gushed over Daisy's "big eyes" whenever she gets a glimpse of Perry dressed up before leaving the house for work because "at home, I'm mom."

"She's like 'Ohh!' and she has her little blankie and little binky and just the biggest eyes. And she does her big eyes," Perry explained.

"She has kind of a combination of Orlando's brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It's so beautiful," she added, calling Daisy her "best friend."

In October, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about her role as a mom and some of the special items she's saving for her baby girl when she grows up. The "Teenage Dream" pop star said she's hanging onto all her wild (and iconic) outfits and costumes for her daughter to try on one day.

"I kind of already have a vault," she said. "I'm saving things for her. I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her. Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I've got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true."

The American Idol judge said she's a "sucker" for matching mommy-and-me clothes with Daisy as well, sharing that picking out the clothes is her specialty, not Bloom's.

"No, honey, I am stylist No. 1. I am the one," she said. "I am the one, and even sometimes when I'm working, our nanny will get her dressed and I'll be like, 'I like it, but let's also put her in this later.' "

Though Perry isn't sure if Daisy will attend her upcoming performances, the musician has big plans for the holiday season with her little girl.