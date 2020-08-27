Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove

All the Clues Katy Perry Dropped That Hinted at Daughter Daisy Dove's Name Ahead of Her Birth

Katy Perry has been dropping hints all along about daughter Daisy Dove's name!

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom first revealed their little one's adorable moniker as they shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first child together.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, said on Instagram, alongside a sweet photograph showing their newborn grasping Bloom's finger while Perry held onto her wrist.

Ahead of their baby girl's birth, the "Smile" singer confirmed that the couple did have some monikers in mind, but they were waiting on meeting her before making the final decision.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," she said during an interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy in June. "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that.' "

However, while Perry didn't share what names the couple were thinking about at the time, as it turned out, she did leave a number of clues that pointed at the name they ended up choosing.

From the very moment Perry first announced her pregnancy, she's had flowers on the brain.

Back in March, the singer made her big pregnancy reveal in the music video for her song "Never Worn White," which ends with the star caressing her belly in a white dress.

Throughout the video, Perry sings while surrounded by an array of different flowers, some of which also sit atop her head as a crown.

The biggest hint came in the music video the singer released the following month, appropriately titled "Daisies."

"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," she wrote on social media at the time. "Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

"I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind," she added.

In a subsequent interview, the mother-to-be explained that she wrote the song after coming out of a "pretty dark time."

"Daisies was just a nugget of inspiration for me to go, look, I don't need to change. I will stay true to my past. Maybe that won't be popular at times, but I will stay consistent with who I am," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily. "I will keep pushing myself musically, as a human being to evolve every single day. And I will continue to travel on the road less traveled no matter what people say."

Since releasing the deeply meaningful song, daisies have continually popped up in the singer's fashion choices.

In addition to wearing a muumuu printed with an adorable daisy pattern for a May episode of American Idol, the singer also wore daisy earrings in a music video for her new single "Smile."

Although doves are most commonly associated with being symbols of peace, they can also stand for love and new beginnings — two topics which Perry has spoken extensively of in recent months.

"I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the singer recently told PEOPLE of her journey to motherhood.

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat that helps participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — Perry said she felt a shift.

"It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," she says. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."