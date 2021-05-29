"She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry shared during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest

Katy Perry Says 9-Month-Old Daughter Daisy Dove Is Crawling — and Just Got Her First Tooth!

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove is growing up so fast!

On Friday, the new mom shared that her 9-month-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has hit two big developmental milestones recently.

"She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry shared during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's barely poked through though."

"Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked. "I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

Katy Perry Katy Perry | Credit: ABC

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August of last year. Earlier this month, the "Daisies" singer celebrated her first Mother's Day since giving birth.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," the American Idol judge wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bloom, 44, dedicated a post to Perry on Instagram. "Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️," the dad of two wrote along with a photoshopped image of his fiancée as a mermaid. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

Last month, the singer opened up about her experience as a first-time mom in a conversation with Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling," Perry said. "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.' "

Perry added that, while much of the love and validation she's felt throughout her life has been linked to the success of her career, she was floored by the unconditional love of having a child.

"The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career, what product and that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering and unconditional love," she said. "I'm so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn't want to miss out on that opportunity…It's been the best thing."

Meanwhile, elsewhere during her chat with Seacrest, Perry discussed her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The pop star said she's still working out the details of the show, which opens on December 29.