Katy Perry Uses a Breast Pump in Jane Fonda Workout Video to Encourage Getting 'Pumped to Vote'

Pumping iron? Try pumping milk!

Katy Perry shows off her mom superpower in a new Jane Fonda-led Zoom session featuring various celebrities showing off their workout routines while advising viewers to Exercise That Vote this election season.

As her beau lifts weights in the gym, Perry, 35, hilariously nibbles on a protein bar while looking in a mirror — but later, she can be seen using a breast pump while looking over her shoulder and insisting that those watching "get pumped ... to vote."

In the very last frame, the "Smile" singer addresses Schumer, 39, joking, "Amy ... does your kid have teeth?"

Perry encouraged her fans to "GET PUMPED TO VOTE!!!" in her caption, admitting that while she and Bloom, 43, "have different views on what it means to get pumped these days," her workout to feed their 5-week-old daughter Daisy Dove is certainly harder than it may look on the outside.

"Whoever said pumping isn't a sport ... I'd like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight 🙃🤪," she joked. "ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should."

"We're getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote," the "Roar" hitmaker continued. "Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status, because many state registration deadlines are happening today!!!"

Perry then directed her followers to a personalized link where they can check their registration status and begin the process of registration if needed: exercisethatvote.org/katyperry.

Since welcoming Daisy, her first child, in late August, Perry has been candid about the realities of new motherhood.

Days after giving birth, she posted a snapshot of herself wearing a Medela breast pump bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear in her post. She tagged the two brands' Instagram pages on her story, before jokingly adding, "Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion."

Late last month, Perry tweeted about how it's a "misconception" that "being a mom isn’t a full-time job," continuing in a follow-up post, "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off …' she's coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol."