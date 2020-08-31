The pop singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom recently welcomed a new addition into their family earlier this month — their newborn daughter, Daisy Dove

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body as She Poses in a Nursing Bra and Maternity Underwear

Talk about a look!

Though Katy Perry didn't attend the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, the 35-year-old pop singer joined in on the fun from home and posted a mock VMAs look where she showed off her post-baby body in a new snapshot on her Instagram Story.

Pictured sporting a Medela breast pump bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear in her post, Perry tagged the two brands' Instagram pages on her story, before she joked around and added, "Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion."

The photo was set to her song, "Not the End of the World," from her recently released album, Smile, which features the lyrics, "It's not the end of the world, throw on your fancy attire, fears to the fire, don't lose hope."

Perry also added two animated stickers to the post: one of the VMAs logo and another of a camera taking a snapshot.

Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom recently welcomed a new addition into their family earlier this month — their newborn daughter, Daisy Dove.

The couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF on Wednesday night, sharing a black-and-white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom, 43, said in their post.

And as Perry enjoys her role as a first-time mom, she continues to promote her new album with an array of themed music videos.

On Sunday, the singer reminisced on her pre-baby body and said her song "Champagne Problems" would get fans dancing as she premiered a video for the disco track off her latest studio album.

"🎶Allllll weee goooot arre #ChampagneProblems nowwe 🎶 🍾🥂 Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩," Perry wrote on Instagram.