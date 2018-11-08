Real Housewives of Potomac's Katie Rost Asks Fans If She's Pregnant: 'Is This One or Two Lines?'

Katie Rost is pregnant — officially!

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum is expecting her fourth child, she shared on Instagram late Wednesday night alongside a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

The stick showed two lines in the test window, but the one on the left — the test line — was lighter colored than the one on the right, a.k.a. the control line.

“Is this one or two lines? I’m confused,” Rost, 38, captioned the snapshot.

Comments were overwhelmingly affirmative, with one fan writing, “Yes ma’am! You preggo! Congrats!” while another chimed in with, “Babe it’s two lines. This is how it looked with my second and I discarded it thinking it was one.”

The former reality star then followed up a few hours later with a photograph of two First Response pregnancy tests side by side, displaying clear double lines in their test windows.

“Oh shizzzzzzz, edit, yay!!!!!” wrote the mom-to-be.

While Rost has not commented on the father of her little one on the way, she often shares romantic photos of herself with a man named Jacob. In one selfie shared last month, she wrote, “He kinda loves me a lot.”

Rost — already a mom to twin daughters Renee and Kathryn and son James Rocco — had a controversial relationship with then-fiancé Andrew Martin on season 1 of RHOP.

The two split by reunion’s end, and Rost only appeared again in one episode of the show’s second season. She has since come out as bisexual.