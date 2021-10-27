"Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what's best for them," Katie Maloney-Schwartz said on Vanderpump Rules

VPR's Katie Maloney-Schwartz Reveals She Had an Abortion Early in Relationship with Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz are continuing to be candid about their journey to conception and are opening up about a pivotal moment that occurred early in their relationship.

During Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the longtime couple spoke about their upcoming fertility clinic visit, where Tom, 39, would be able to learn the results from his sperm analysis test ‎and Katie, 34, would undergo an ultrasound for further fertility consultation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Katie told Tom she had to fill out the necessary paperwork ahead of their visit, which led her to reflect on one of the couple's past decisions.

"I was filling out a [piece of] paperwork. It was asking about, like, if you had ever, like, been pregnant before," she said. "So, like, that's definitely going to come up in our consultation."

Tom said he was okay with disclosing her past abortion information, saying "we made the best decision at the time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Schwartz Katie Maloney Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Agreeing with Tom, Katie said how the pregnancy occurred "so early" into their relationship. Tom also noted the pair was "uncertain" about their future together at the time.

"We weren't certain about the next day," he added.

"Exactly. I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids," Katie said. "But I just knew that was not the time in my life."

The couple also mused what would have happened if they had kept the baby. "I think we would have broke up and [been] like, 'This is too much,' " Tom said. "But we would have been good parents."

Katie added, "And now, it's something that we are ready for when it happens."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Cast Dishes On Katie & Tom's Wedding Drama!

In a confessional, Katie revealed she had her abortion about 10 years ago. "Tom and I'd been together for a year, and it was not pretty. Like, we fought all the time," she said. "I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he's going to leave and I'm going to be a single mom."

"Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what's best for them," she added.

Tom told the cameras he would have "manned up and found a way to make it work" if that's what Katie wanted.

Later in the episode, Katie and Tom visited California Fertility Partners where they were able to determine whether or not they could both have children. While Katie received "good news" about her ovaries' follicle count, Tom learned his sperm morphology was "a little bit on the lower side."

"Sperm look like tadpoles and the head of the sperm is where the DNA of the sperm is," the doctor said. "We want to have normal-shaped sperm heads. Yours was right at four percent."

The doctor informed Katie and Tom they "can definitely work on" improving this, instructing Tom to cut back on the amount of alcohol he consumes per week. He was also told to abstain from using marijuana and taking hot baths.