Katie Lowes and Husband Adam Shapiro Welcome Daughter Vera Fay: 'Family of 4!'

The new addition is the second child for Katie Lowes and her husband Adam Shapiro, who are also parents to 3-year-old son Albee

Katie Lowes has welcomed a new baby girl into the world!

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the 38-year-old former Scandal star gave birth to a daughter and introduced her bundle of joy through a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Instagram.

"...and just like that, we're a family of 4! Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22. @shappyshaps and I love you, V, get ready for some good times!" the mom of two wrote on Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo taken shortly after the birth, showing Lowes looking on as her husband Adam Shapiro cradled their bundled up baby girl.

"Just moments before we met our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Sweet, sweet @ktqlowes, you are the greatest," Shapiro posted on his own Instagram alongside a photo of the couple.

"Thank you for keeping her safe all these scary months," he added. "I can't imagine the stress of being pregnant in these times. But you did it with so much grace and beauty and patience and care. I love you and I love these two kiddos."

Baby Vera is the second child for Lowes and Shapiro, who also share son Albee, 3.

Earlier this year, in July, Lowes announced that she was pregnant with her second child in a sweet social media post.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020. 👶🏻," she captioned a series of snapshots of herself holding up ultrasound photos during various FaceTime sessions with Shapiro from her doctor's office — likely a result of her clinic's no-partners rule amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Adam, Albee, and I are so excited! ❤️❤️❤️+❤️," she added.

Then in August, Lowes told Ryan Seacrest while on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and Shapiro would be set as a family of four after the arrival of their second child. "This is No. 2, and then the shop is closed," Lowes said.

And despite the fact that "a lot of people think" she and Shapiro conceived their baby while social distancing amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Lowes insisted it happened "right before quarantine" — "about a week and a half before the shutdown," to be exact, in mid-March.

Before the arrival of her daughter, Lowes did face some times of uncertainty being pregnant throughout the ongoing pandemic.

While she admitted that it felt "horrible" and "stressful," Lowes remained positive considering the circumstances. "I think most people are trying to focus on the things they're grateful for: their health, their family, extra time with their loved ones," she said at the time. "Also, I'm just trying to stay chill, 'cause there's a baby in there and I'm like, 'Let's not get so stressed.' "

Lowes and Shapiro also knew the sex of their second child ahead of time, but she chose to share minimal information about her pregnancy, as she was "superstitious" about it. But big brother Albee already had a name in mind for his little sibling — which Lowes attributed to being partly influenced by what was going on in the world around him.