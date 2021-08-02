Katie Lowes Recalls Pulling Baby Daughter Out During 'Amazing' Birth: 'My Doctor Said "Grab Her!"'

Katie Lowes has a hands-on approach to giving birth.

The Scandal alum, 39, gave birth to daughter Vera Fay on Nov. 22, welcoming her second child with husband Adam Shapiro. The pair also share son Albee, 3½, and, as Lowes recounted while guest-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, she got to pull her newborn out in the delivery room during the birth of her daughter.

"The birth was amazing. It was three hours long ... which is really, really short in terms of labor, and I pulled her out myself," she tells Seacrest. "I know! I didn't know you could do it either... I was looking down, and my doctor said, 'Grab her! Grab her!' And I said, 'You can do that?' and she said, 'Yeah.' "

"So then I just stuck my hands under her little arms and pulled her out and threw her on my chest," Lowes says, reenacting the motion.

Seacrest then jokes, "Was the doctor busy? Why did you have to self-serve?"

"Because," she says, "it was the experience. Now you know, if you're ever in a labor, you can let the doctor know or you can let whoever know that they can pull the baby out themselves as well."

When she announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram in December, Lowes shared photos from inside the delivery room, writing, "...and just like that, we're a family of 4! Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22. @shappyshaps and I love you, V, get ready for some good times! ❤️❤️❤️"

Additionally, another post from Shapiro showed the parents "just moments before we met our baby." He added, "Sweet, sweet @ktqlowes, you are the greatest. Thank you for keeping her safe all these scary months. I can't imagine the stress of being pregnant in these times. But you did it with so much grace and beauty and patience and care. I love you and I love these two kiddos."

The Vivo actress told Seacrest while on Live last August that she and Shapiro would be set as a family of four after the arrival of their second child. "This is No. 2, and then the shop is closed," Lowes said at the time.

And despite the fact that "a lot of people think" she and Shapiro conceived their baby while social distancing amid the pandemic, Lowes insisted it happened "right before quarantine" — "about a week and a half before the shutdown," to be exact, in mid-March.

Before the arrival of her daughter, Lowes faced occasional times of uncertainty being pregnant throughout the pandemic. While she admitted it felt "horrible" and "stressful," Lowes remained positive considering the circumstances.