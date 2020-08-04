Katie Lowes broke the news on Friday that she and husband Adam Shapiro are expecting their second child together

Pregnant Katie Lowes Jokes the 'Shop Is Closed' After Baby No. 2 with Husband Adam Shapiro

Katie Lowes' second child on the way will complete her family.

"This is No. 2, and then the shop is closed," said Lowes, 37, with a laugh, before bringing her husband into the frame to say hello and receive well-wishes from Seacrest, 45.

And despite the fact that "a lot of people think" she and Shapiro conceived their baby while social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis, Lowes insists it happened "right before quarantine" — "about a week and a half before the shutdown," to be exact, in mid-March.

While she admitted that being pregnant feels "horrible" and "incredibly stressful" in some ways considering the circumstances, "At the same time, I think most people are trying to focus on the things they're grateful for: their health, their family, extra time with their loved ones," Lowes added.

"Also, I'm just trying to stay chill, 'cause there's a baby in there and I'm like, 'Let's not get so stressed,' " explained the Katie's Crib podcast host. "So I'm super careful about how much I read and at what times of the night I read."

Lowes and Shapiro know the sex of the baby, but she's choosing to share minimal information about her pregnancy, as she's "superstitious" about it. But big-brother-to-be Albee, 2½, already has a name in mind — perhaps at least partly influenced by what's going on in the world around him.

"When I ask [Albee], 'What do you want to name your sibling that's coming?' he says, 'Anxious,' " Lowes told Seacrest, laughing. "I don't know how he picked up that word, but it has to be in the cultural phenomenon of what we're going through right now."

Lowes broke the news on Friday that she and Shapiro are expecting their second child, posting a series of snapshots of herself holding up ultrasound photos during various FaceTime sessions with her husband from her doctor's office — likely a result of her clinic's no-partners rule during the pandemic.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020. 👶🏻," the actress wrote in her caption, adding, "Adam, Albee, and I are so excited! ❤️❤️❤️+❤️."

Among those chiming in to send the family well wishes were Josh Gad, who wrote, "Ahhhhhhhh!!!!! CONGRATS."