Katie Lowes Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Second Child with Husband Adam Shapiro

The baby on the way will join Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro's son Albee, whom they welcomed in October 2017

Albee is getting a baby sibling!

Katie Lowes announced Friday that she and her husband Adam Shapiro are expecting their second child, who is set to join the family alongside their 2½-year-old son this fall.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020. 👶🏻," the Scandal alum, 37, captioned a series of snapshots of herself holding up ultrasound photos during various FaceTime sessions with Shapiro from her doctor's office — likely a result of her clinic's no-partners rule during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Adam, Albee, and I are so excited! ❤️❤️❤️+❤️," she added.

Among those chiming in to send the family well wishes were Josh Gad, who wrote, "Ahhhhhhhh!!!!! CONGRATS," and Chelsea Handler, who joked, "Somebody was getting busy during covid!!!! Yahoo!"

After welcoming Albee, Lowes opened up on her motherhood-focused Shondaland podcast Katie's Crib about suffering a miscarriage before her son's October 2017 birth.

"The initial feeling, when I found out there was no heartbeat from the doctor in a routine checkup, was like, 'Okay, let's Olivia Pope the situation, let's fix it,' " said the actress.

" 'Let's make the schedule, let's get to the hospital, let's get the [dilation & curettage],' " recalled Lowes of her all-business get-go reaction. " 'When can I start trying again?' "

The reality set in soon after for the star, who describes the hormonal shift following the miscarriage (and the time after), when she was "massively sad" for quite a while.

"As soon as it set in that I'd had a miscarriage, what happens is you have a major hormonal drop-off," Lowes explained. "And I think I was massively sad for about three months, and I was only pregnant for three months."

Since Albee's birth, the soon-to-be mother of two has shared glimpses of their life together, from celebrating holidays like St. Patrick's Day as they social distanced together at home and throwback travel shots.

In July 2018, Lowes and Shapiro joined the cast of Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress, as eccentric-yet-adorable love interests Dawn and Ogie.