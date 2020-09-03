Katie Lee and Husband Ryan Biegel Welcome Daughter Iris Marion: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Katie Lee's little sous chef has arrived!

The Food Network star, 38, welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Biegel on Wednesday, Sept. 2, she announced Thursday morning on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself and the new arrival snuggled up in bed, Lee revealed her daughter's name and birth date in her caption: "Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 💕 9.2.20 💕."

"Our hearts are so full," the proud new mom added.

Lee first shared her pregnancy news back in February. "Eating for two? Baby Biegel is on the way!" she wrote in her announcement, alongside a photo of herself baring her baby bump.

In April, she revealed that the couple was expecting a girl to her The Kitchen co-hosts, saying in a virtual episode, "Ryan and I have some good news to share. We decided to find out whether we're having a boy or a girl."

"We just needed some good news to be excited about," the mom-to-be added before pulling out a strawberry shake, announcing that she and Biegel were expecting a daughter.

"My husband @ryanbiegel and I are very excited to share that we are having a baby girl! It was so much fun to do our 'reveal' this morning with my @foodnetwork #TheKitchen family and all of you!" she wrote on social media. "Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September."

The chef and cookbook author previously opened up in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about her fertility challenges, addressing the fact that she and Biegel had had difficulties conceiving since their September 2018 wedding.

"I know a family will happen for us; it's just not going to be as easy as we thought," she wrote of being optimistic for the future. "We will keep working toward it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning."

Lee, who said she has read similar infertility stories from many women online, went on to offer comfort to other couples experiencing the same struggles, sending her prayers for their own happy endings.