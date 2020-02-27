Pregnant Food Network Star Katie Lee Surprises Her The Kitchen Co-Hosts with Baby Bump Reveal

Sharing the love!

On Thursday afternoon, Food Network star Katie Lee, 38, shared exactly how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her The Kitchen co-hosts.

Revealing in an Instagram post that she shared the exciting announcement with her costars before she shared it with the world, Lee said, “It was so fun and touching to watch their reactions! We’ve been working together for six years now, and everyone on and off camera has become one big extended family. I could not wait to tell them!”

Lee added, “I will cherish this moment forever ❤️.”

In the video, Lee tells her co-hosts, “Before we get started today, I just want to share something with you guys.” And Co-host Sunny Anderson exclaims, “Uh oh, don’t make us cry,” before Lee reveals “We’re going to have a new member of The Kitchen family” as she removes her coat to reveal her growing baby bump.

Then, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian cheer with excitement as the cast quickly rushes to Lee’s side to congratulate her.

Lee first announced that she and husband Ryan Biegel are expecting on Instagram.

Lee revealed the news alongside a photo of herself at a kitchen counter, holding up a forkful of spaghetti with her black long-sleeved shirt was pulled up to expose her baby belly. “Eating for two 🍝 Baby Biegel is on the way!” she captioned the photo.

The chef previously opened up in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about her fertility challenges last May, candidly sharing that she and Biegel had difficulties conceiving following their September 2018 wedding.

“I know a family will happen for us; it’s just not going to be as easy as we thought,” Lee wrote at the time. “We will keep working toward it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning.”